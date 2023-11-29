Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of MICLF opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Mycronic AB has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.
Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mycronic AB (publ)
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Mycronic AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mycronic AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.