Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of MICLF opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Mycronic AB has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

