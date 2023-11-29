Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

