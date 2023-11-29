NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NexGen Energy Price Performance
NXE stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.