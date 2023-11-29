NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXE stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

