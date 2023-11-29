NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NXE opened at C$8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.02. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.29.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

