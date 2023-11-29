NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.04. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 207,670 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 23.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

