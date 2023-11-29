NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NI. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NI opened at $26.18 on Tuesday.

NI opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NiSource by 175,750.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in NiSource by 747.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NiSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,217,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,762,000 after buying an additional 186,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile



NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.



