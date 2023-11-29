nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded to Speculative Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LASR stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.18. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 91.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.