Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Critical Survey

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 41.42% 28.28% 17.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 98.24 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.70 $32.31 billion $5.56 17.62

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic Semiconductor ASA. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic Semiconductor ASA 3 2 2 0 1.86 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 0 4 0 3.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $116.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.