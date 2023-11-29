Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Nordstrom worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JWN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.