Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

