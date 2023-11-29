Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Down 0.8 %

NVS opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 9,258.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 3,158,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

