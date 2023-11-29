Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.78

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $10.95. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 96,239 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $242,392.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,766,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,642,053.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 251,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,142 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

