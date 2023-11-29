OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.22. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.18 and a one year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

