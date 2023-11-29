OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OMVJF stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

