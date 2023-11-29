Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) versus Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Financial Review

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 18.40% -3,631.39% 8.83% Snail -17.23% -163.52% -12.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.1% of Snail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $49.95 billion 6.37 $8.50 billion $3.36 34.60 Snail $74.44 million 0.67 $950,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Oracle and Snail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Snail.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oracle and Snail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 0 11 15 0 2.58 Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oracle currently has a consensus target price of $124.23, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Snail has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 556.93%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snail is more favorable than Oracle.

Summary

Oracle beats Snail on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

