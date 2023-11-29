Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Trading 66.6% Higher

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 66.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
Oxus Acquisition Company Profile
oxus acquisition corp. is a special purpose acquisition company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. we intend to focus on energy transition technologies in emerging/frontier countries but may pursue an initial business combination with any target business and in any sector or geographical location.
