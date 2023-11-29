PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $12.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.32.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

PAGS stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

