Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.52

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.52 and traded as high as $33.46. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 5,593 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Pandora A/S Trading Up 0.5 %
Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter.
About Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.
