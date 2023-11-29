Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,027.50.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Pearson has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

