Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 837,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $109,203,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 47,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 77,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

