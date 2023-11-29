Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $698.41

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 698.41 ($8.82) and traded as high as GBX 756.50 ($9.56). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 746.50 ($9.43), with a volume of 388,773 shares.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.16) to GBX 1,090 ($13.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 965.83 ($12.20).
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
