Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $698.41

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 698.41 ($8.82) and traded as high as GBX 756.50 ($9.56). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 746.50 ($9.43), with a volume of 388,773 shares.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.16) to GBX 1,090 ($13.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 965.83 ($12.20).

The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 686.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 698.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

