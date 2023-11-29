Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Shares Down 4.6%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Pgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGEJF

Pgs Asa Stock Performance

About Pgs Asa

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87.

(Get Free Report)

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.