Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Shares Down 4.6%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Pgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Pgs Asa Stock Performance
About Pgs Asa
PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.
