PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 2,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Company Profile

PHAXIAM Therapeutics SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

