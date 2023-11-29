Piper Sandler Increases First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $23.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

First Busey Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 372 shares of company stock worth $8,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Busey by 18.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Busey by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Busey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Busey by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

