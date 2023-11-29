Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 363,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,481.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $532,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 419.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 730.77%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Featured Stories

