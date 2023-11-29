Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.