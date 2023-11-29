Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,733 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period.

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

