Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,773 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,089.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $64,498.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,048.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,089.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,382 shares of company stock worth $4,427,228. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

