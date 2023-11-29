Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,773 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,465,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 889,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,928,000 after purchasing an additional 893,452 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,137 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,732.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $554,982.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,228. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

