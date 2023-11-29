Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,903 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDM

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.