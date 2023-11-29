Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 1.8 %

TENB stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

