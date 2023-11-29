Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,142 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $18,684,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

