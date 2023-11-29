Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,160 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tenable by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.