Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 26,400 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tronox by 41.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tronox by 41.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

TROX stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

