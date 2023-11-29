Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE FTI opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 1.73.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.