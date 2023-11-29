Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,187,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,836 shares of company stock worth $2,630,720 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

