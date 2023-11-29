Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,250,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 654,424 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after buying an additional 2,413,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Constellium by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Constellium Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

