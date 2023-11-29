Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,048 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BOX by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.48, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

