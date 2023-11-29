Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

