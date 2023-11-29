Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $490,000 Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herbalife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth $379,000.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

