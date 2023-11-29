Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $502,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CG opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

