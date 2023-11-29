Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

SHLS opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

