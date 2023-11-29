Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $570,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 341,405 shares valued at $2,719,778. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Read Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.