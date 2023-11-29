Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $577,000 Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after buying an additional 490,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 198,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.83. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

