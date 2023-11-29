Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

RHP stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $99.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

