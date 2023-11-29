Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $670,000 Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

