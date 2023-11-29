Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,627. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics



Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

