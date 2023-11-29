Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,943 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 187,574 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $19.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,671,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

