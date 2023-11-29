Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $1,239,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

