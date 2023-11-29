Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $640,000 Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJT. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 84.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $88.57.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. UBS Group started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

